CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,563 shares during the quarter. Evolv Technologies makes up 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.91% of Evolv Technologies worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

