CenterBook Partners LP Invests $6.86 Million in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.49% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 666,226 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $3,502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 180.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

