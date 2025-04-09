CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 88,106 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,106 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,705 shares of company stock worth $2,375,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.