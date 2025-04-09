CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,874 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Clarivate worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,764,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,061,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,278 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

