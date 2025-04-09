CenterBook Partners LP Sells 326,192 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,192 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.62% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

