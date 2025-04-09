Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):

4/4/2025 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/2/2025 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

3/21/2025 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2025 – Centerra Gold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/26/2025 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

