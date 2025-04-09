Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 46602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,650,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,038,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 916,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 836,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

