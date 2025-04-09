Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $217.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average is $234.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

