Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,425 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

