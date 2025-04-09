Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after acquiring an additional 603,219 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NIKE Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

