Cerity Partners LLC Has $20.58 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

