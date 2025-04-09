Cerity Partners LLC Has $24.03 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 99,249 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

CVS Health Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

