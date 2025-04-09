Cerity Partners LLC Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.1 %

APO opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

