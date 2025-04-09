Cerity Partners LLC Has $34.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $376.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

