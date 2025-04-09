Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total value of $17,816,225.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,424 shares of company stock worth $74,332,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

