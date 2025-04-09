Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

