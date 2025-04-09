Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,383 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Tidewater worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,421,286.50. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI lowered Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.