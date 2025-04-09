Cerity Partners LLC Sells 15,709 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

