Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,000,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,044,000 after purchasing an additional 316,002 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,164,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELV opened at $430.48 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.