CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 118.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,878,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 49.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

