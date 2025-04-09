Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Mizuho

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

NYSE:CRL opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $122.06 and a 12-month high of $258.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

