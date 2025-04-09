Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.03 and last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 124148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.90.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 256.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

