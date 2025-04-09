Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Charter Communications worth $94,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $321.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.45.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

