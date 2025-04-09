Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $319.89 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,083.11 or 1.00065691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,856.63 or 0.99771678 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000159 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,074,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.