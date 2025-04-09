Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 137485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Chiba Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

