China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

