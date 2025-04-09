China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.41.
China Pharma Company Profile
