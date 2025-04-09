Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 653,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $94,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

CMG stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

