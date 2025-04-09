Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 28117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.55 million, a PE ratio of -653.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

