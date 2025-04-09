Christopher J. Mckay Sells 10,377 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $78,242.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,754.34. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 271.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

