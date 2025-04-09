Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $307.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.64.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.19 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

