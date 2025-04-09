CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,623,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.61. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

