CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $88,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

