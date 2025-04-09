CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFIC

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.