CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Hecla Mining by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 83,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

