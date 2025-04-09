CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

