CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CorVel by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,046.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,179,699.50. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

