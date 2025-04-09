Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 62689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Cimpress Trading Up 11.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

