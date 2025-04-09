Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

