Citigroup Cuts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 1,153,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after buying an additional 988,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

