Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $57.13. Approximately 8,570,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 14,200,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

