Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Arturo R. Moreno Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,932,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,284,557.98. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of CCO opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
