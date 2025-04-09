Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,106.30% and a negative net margin of 8,556.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

