CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.40 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 870896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.20 ($2.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCX

CMC Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of £572.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.62 ($382.85). Insiders acquired a total of 149,226 shares of company stock worth $32,084,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.