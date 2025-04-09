CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of CMS Energy worth $195,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after acquiring an additional 316,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $171,798,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,375,000 after buying an additional 343,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.