Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.37. 4,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

