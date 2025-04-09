Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.37. 4,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.31.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.