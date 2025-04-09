Comparing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 11 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akso Health Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $88.05, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Fidelity National Information Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $8.45 million 15.13 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.57 $1.45 billion $2.61 26.13

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Akso Health Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

