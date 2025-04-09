Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1142114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.0 %

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

