Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
