Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.