Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 310.50 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 1346749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.94) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Conduit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Conduit

Conduit Trading Down 2.4 %

Conduit Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £664.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduit news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £116,174.24 ($148,446.51). Also, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($49,067.21). In the last quarter, insiders bought 170,416 shares of company stock worth $59,205,924. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.