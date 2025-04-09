Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 676.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,025 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Confluent worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $20,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after buying an additional 599,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $11,989,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFLT opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

